Klopp calls for goalkeepers to get better protection

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has called for goalkeepers to get more protection in their six-yard box. His comments come a day before his side play against the most physical and direct team in the Premier League in Burnley. Klopp thought Arsenal should have been awarded a foul when conceding the second goal in its 2-0 loss to Brentford last week. Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s arms appeared to be held by an opponent to stop him challenging for a long throw-in. Klopp used a news conference ahead of Liverpool’s match against Burnley on Saturday to question whether goalkeepers were being protected enough. Burnley puts a big emphasis on set pieces and balls into the area for its goals.