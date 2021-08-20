Gray 1-hits Miami over 7 scoreless, Reds beat Marlins 5-3

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched one-hit ball through seven scoreless innings, Tyler Naquin and Joey Votto homered in the fifth, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 5-3. Gray had a 7.22 ERA over his previous six starts but was efficient against Miami. He needed eight pitches in each of the first two innings, then worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, whiffing Lewis Brinson on three pitches to end the threat. The right-hander retired Miami in order in five of his seven innings and exited after throwing 89 pitches. He struck out five.