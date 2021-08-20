Cádiz draws 1-1 at Real Betis with fans back in stands

AP National Sports

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Álvaro Negredo’s retaken penalty and Jeremías Ledesma’s key save saw Cádiz secure a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in the Spanish league. The match was the first with fans at Seville’s Benito Villamarín Stadium since the start of pandemic restrictions in March 2020. Some 23,000 spectators were allowed to attend the match. Negredo put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute with a penalty thanks to the watchful eyes of the referee who had ordered the spot kick to be repeated. The veteran striker did not waste his chance to make up for the first miss. Betis equalized in the 22nd through Juanmi Jiménez’s header.