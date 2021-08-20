Bucks’ Antetokounmpo joins Brewers’ ownership group

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Buck star Giannis Antetokounmpo is teaming up with the city’s other major pro sports franchise by joining the Milwaukee Brewers’ ownership group. Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio and Antetokounmpo said they finalized this agreement in May. Antetokounmpo said he and the team kept it quiet at the time because they didn’t want to distract the Bucks’ playoff run and the early part of the Brewers’ season. Antetokounmpo said he started thinking about getting involved in ownership of a pro sports franchise last year while he was in the NBA playoff bubble at Walt Disney World.