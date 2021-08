AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Premier League club Watford has signed Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahçe on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The 26-year-old Tufan has played his whole professional career in Turkey and has made 63 appearances for his country. Watford says it has “beaten a host of Premier League and European clubs to Tufan’s signature.” Financial details were not disclosed.