Pelicans retain restricted free agent swing player Josh Hart

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have signed restricted free agent Josh Hart to a three-year extension worth up to $38 million with $12 million guaranteed. The club announced the signing without providing terms. But a person familiar with the situation provided the length and value of the contract to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract details have not been announced. The 6-foot-5 Hart has played primarily shooting guard and small forward. He averaged 9.2 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 assists last season before a hand injury sidelined him for the final 25 games.