Olympic champ Korda shares lead at Women’s British Open

AP National Sports

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Top-ranked Nelly Korda has begun her bid for a second major title by shooting 5-under 67 in the first round to share the clubhouse lead at the Women’s British Open. She is playing her first event since winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics two weeks ago. Korda rolled in a 5-foot putt at No. 18 for her eighth birdie of a round that also contained three bogeys in overcast, chilly but largely wind-free conditions over the links at Carnoustie. Korda was tied for the lead with Madelene Sagstrom. The Swede surrendered the lead by driving into a bunker at the last and missing a 10-footer for par.