Lille’s defense goes from best in French league to worst

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Lille has gone from having the best defense and most clean sheets in the French league to leaking goals with alarming ease. Lille conceded 23 goals in 38 games last season but has already allowed seven in two games this campaign. Lille drew 3-3 at Metz and endured a crushing 4-0 home loss to Nice where the first goal came after just 55 seconds. Lille won the title last season on the back of a league-high 21 clean sheets and a league-low three defeats. But Lille’s new coach Jocelyn Gourvennec clearly has things to sort out heading into Saturday’s trip to Saint-Etienne. Paris Saint-Germain plays at Brest on Friday night but whether Messi makes his debut remains unknown.