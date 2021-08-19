Hawaii Ironman rescheduled to February amid COVID-19 surge

AP National Sports

HONOLULU (AP) — Organizers of the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii say this year’s contest will be postponed to February because of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. A statement on the group’s website says COVID-19 in Hawaii is worse now than it has been at any point during the pandemic. The race had been scheduled for Oct. 9. The competition is considered one of the most important Ironman triathlon events. Organizers rescheduled the contest last year too, only to later cancel it completely because of ongoing coronavirus concerns and the risks of international travel. The Ironman World Championship is held in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island.