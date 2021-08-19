Griner’s 30 points, 12 rebounds lead Mercury past Mystics

AP National Sports

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for her 12th double-double and the Phoenix Mercury used a big second half to beat the Washington Mystics 77-64.Phoenix, which trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, started the second half on a 21-5 run — with eight points apiece from Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith — to build a 60-49 lead. Diggins-Smith finished with 17 points for Phoenix. Tina Charles scored 17 points for Washington.