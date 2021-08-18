Woman says she felt need for protection from Trevor Bauer

AP National Sports

By ANDREW DALTON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman seeking a five-year restraining order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer testified that she expressed satisfaction to friends when the case went public because she was not being attacked in the media, not because she wanted to take Bauer down. The woman who alleges Bauer choked her until she was unconscious and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters was being cross-examined by Bauer’s attorney Shawn Holley on Wednesday. Holley asked what the media reaction had to do with the woman’s need for protection. Bauer’s representatives have said the encounters between the two were wholly consensual.