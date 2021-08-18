Mourinho, Allegri, Inzaghi lead battle of coaches in Italy

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — It took Inter Milan 11 years to climb back to the top of Serie A. Now it faces what could be a rapid descent. Antonio Conte led Inter to its first league title since 2010 but left the club shortly after. The Nerazzurri also had to sell players including star forward Romelu Lukaku because of financial restraints. Simone Inzaghi has replaced Conte and there have been interesting managerial changes at other top clubs too. Juventus fired Andrea Pirlo and rehired Massimiliano Allegri. The focus will also be on the Roma dugout where José Mourinho will be making his return to Italian soccer.