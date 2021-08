AP National Sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Melvine Malard scored in the 85th minute to give Lyon a 3-2 victory over Barcelona in the opening match of the Women’s International Champions Cup on Wednesday. Mariona scored both of Barcelona’s goals, while Amel Majri and Amandine Henry added goals for Lyon. The Portland Thorns faced the Houston Dash in the late game. The annual event is for women’s professional club teams.