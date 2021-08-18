LEADING OFF: Miggy seeks 500 vs Ohtani, Bassitt hit in head

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Miguel Cabrera’s next attempt to reach 500 career home runs comes Wednesday night at home in Detroit against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. The two-way sensation is 7-1 with a 2.93 ERA on the mound and leads the majors with 39 homers this season. Meanwhile, the Oakland Athletics hope for good news on pitcher Chris Bassitt, who was carted off the field Tuesday night. Bassitt was struck on the side of the head by a line drive against the White Sox. The club said Bassitt needed stitches but was “conscious and aware,” and was taken to a hospital for a scan. Bassitt entered 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA, leading the AL in wins.