Jets’ Wilson enjoys ‘fanboy’ moment with Packers’ Rodgers

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

Zach Wilson used to watch Aaron Rodgers on TV as a kid as often as he could and admired the Green Bay Packers quarterback from afar. The youngster from Draper, Utah, wanted to play like Rodgers and modeled some of his game after him. Wilson even drew some comparisons to Rodgers en route to being drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Jets in April. Wilson got to chat with Rodgers on Wednesday as the teams held the first of two joint practices ahead of their preseason game Saturday. Wilson acknowledged he had a bit of a fanboy moment while talking to the Packers quarterback.