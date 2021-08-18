Bird savors trips home to New York, puts off retirement talk

AP National Sports

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Every trip to New York is special for Sue Bird because she’s coming home. Those trips have become more meaningful lately with her career coming closer to the end. Her friends and family will have to wait until Friday to see the New York native play, though. She’s sitting out Wednesday night’s game against the Liberty as she’s still recovering from the Olympics where she led the U.S. to a seventh consecutive gold medal and earned her record fifth in the process. How many more chances people will get to see her play in New York is still unknown as Bird doesn’t know when she’ll retire.