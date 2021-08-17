Van Gaal’s goal: Make the Netherlands World Cup champion

AP National Sports

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Louis van Gaal says that his goal as new Netherlands coach is clear. And that’s “To be world champion.” But he conceded Tuesday it won’t be easy with very limited time to prepare his team for three crucial World Cup qualifiers next month. Van Gaal was appointed two weeks ago for his third stint in charge of the Dutch national team. He succeeded Frank de Boer who quit after the Netherlands was knocked out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 by the Czech Republic. Van Gaal was as confident as ever and said he was convinced the Dutch soccer federation had selected the right man for the job.