No. 16 LSU, Orgeron, have sights set on redemption in 2021

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU and coach Ed Orgeron are looking to re-emerge as a force in the SEC after a turbulent 2020 that saw the Tigers narrowly avoid their first losing record since 1999. It seems many are inclined to give LSU the benefit of the doubt. They enter the season ranked 16th in the AP Top 25 Poll. LSU has 18 players who started at some point last season returning. They include sophomore quarterback Max Johnson. He won his only two starts late last season. Orgeron also has hired new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.