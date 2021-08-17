LEADING OFF: Bassitt hit in head, Ohtani on mound, Sox-Yanks

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics hope for good news Wednesday on pitcher Chris Bassitt after the right-hander was carted off the field Tuesday night. Bassitt was struck on the side of the head by a line drive against the Chicago White Sox. In the second inning, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin drove right back up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound when he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance. The team said Bassitt was “conscious and aware,” and was taken to a hospital. Bassitt was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts heading into the game, leading the AL in wins.