Jets place Cam Clark on IR among moves to get roster to 85

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed offensive lineman Cam Clark on injured reserve as they made four roster moves to get down to the maximum 85 players. Clark is sidelined with a bruised spinal cord after being injured during practice on Aug. 3 and was hospitalized overnight. It’s unclear when he might be able to play again, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Clark was entering his second NFL season after being a fourth-round pick last year out of Charlotte. The Jets also announced that they waived defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, safety Bennett Jackson and running back Austin Walter.