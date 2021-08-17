AP Source: Jamal Adams, Seahawks agree on contract extension

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Seahawks and Jamal Adams have reached agreement on a contract extension that is expected to make the former All-Pro the highest-paid safety in the NFL. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. The agreement is for four years and is expected to include $38 million guaranteed. Adams had been attending meetings during training camp but had yet to participate in on-field activities as he waited for a new deal to get done.