Votto gets 2,000th hit, Reds hand Cubs 12th straight loss

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India slammed a two-run homer and had five RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 14-5. The loss was the 12th straight for the free-falling Cubs. Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto got the 2,000th hit of his career, a solid single in the seventh. He came up again later in the inning and drove in a run with another base hit during an eight-run Reds inning. Wade Miley allowed four hits and struck out seven over seven scoreless innings as the Reds won for the ninth time in 13 games to move within 7 1/2 games of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.