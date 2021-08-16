Villarreal held to 0-0 draw in Spanish league opener

AP National Sports

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal’s struggles in Spanish league openers continued with a 0-0 draw against Granada. It was the seventh consecutive winless opening match for Villarreal in the league. It remains without a win in an opener at home in six attempts. A crowd of about 7,000 was at the La Cerámica Stadium as Spanish health authorities allowed capacities of up to 40% in the stadiums for the league’s restart. Some 5,000 had been allowed into Villarreal’s games at the end of last season. The club presented the Europa League trophy to its fans before the match.