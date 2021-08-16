Ravens’ McSorley expected to miss weeks with back issues

AP National Sports

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore quarterback Trace McSorley is expected to miss a few weeks because of back problems. The Ravens announced Monday they had signed quarterback Kenji Bahar, but McSorley’s injury leaves Tyler Huntley as the clear top option to back up Lamar Jackson for the time being. Baltimore also waived linebacker Aaron Adeoye, cornerback Davontae Harris and tight end Eli Wolf and put cornerbacks Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve. Coach John Harbaugh says McSorley wrenched his back in some way.