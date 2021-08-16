Nagelsmann says Bayern struggling to find new signings

AP National Sports

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says the club is having a difficult time finding players to sign because of the current economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Nagelsmann says “we could not spend all the money we would like to spend” during this transfer window. Because of injuries, the 21-year-old Josip Stanišić played in the Bundesliga opener at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday and will likely play again Tuesday in the German Super Cup at Borussia Dortmund.