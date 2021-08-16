Lions cut CB Alex Brown after he was involved in car crash

AP National Sports

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions are aware of the car accident cornerback Alex Brown was involved in before his release. The 24-year-old South Carolina native has three games of NFL experience with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. Michigan State Police say the driver of the car that caused the crash was driving the wrong way on a highway in Detroit shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday. Police say its investigation revealed that the 24-year-old male driver from South Carolina was impaired. Police say the passenger in the car going the wrong way as well as another driver were critically injured. The Lions say tight end Charlie Taumoepeau is receiving medical care following injuries sustained from the accident.