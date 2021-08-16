Jiménez, Hendriks lead White Sox past A’s 5-2

AP National Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and Liam Hendriks got the save against his former team, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Seby Zavala had two hits and two RBIs as Chicago improved to an AL-best 40-22 at home. Luis Robert homered, and Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first win since July 9. Oakland dropped to 4-3 on a 10-game trip after it lost two of three at last-place Texas over the weekend.