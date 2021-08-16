Browns’ Schafrath, who blocked for 3 Hall of Famers, dies

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dick Schafrath, a star offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns who blocked for Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly and Bobby Mitchell before going into politics after retiring, has died at 84. The team said Schafrath died on Sunday night. No cause of death was given. Schafrath was a four-time All-Pro during his career with Cleveland. After he stopped playing in 1971, Schafrath was an assistant coach with Washington on coach George Allen’s staff before entering politics and serving as a state senator in Ohio.