LEADING OFF: Yanks ace Cole off COVID IL to face Angels

By The Associated Press

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be activated from the COVID-19 injured list to start against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels in a makeup game in the Bronx from a rainout July 1. Cole tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 3 and said he had mild symptoms. He’s one of nine Yankees to register a positive test since the All-Star break, even though at least 85% of the club’s players and coaches are vaccinated. Also, Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from the injured list with a new position but that same sweet swing. The Padres star homered twice in an 8-2 win Sunday against Arizona.