Kevin Kisner wins 6-man playoff at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Kisner made birdie on the second extra hole to win a record-tying six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship. Kisner struck his approach on the 18th hole to about 3 feet and buried the putt for the win. Kisner had been 0-5 in his career in playoffs. He was tied at 15-under through 72 holes with Adam Scott, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim, Branden Grace and Roger Sloan. Scott missed a 4-foot putt for the win on the first playoff hole. Russell Henley had led each of the first three rounds, but lost his three-shot edge and missed the playoff by a stroke.