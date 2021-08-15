Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:16 PM

College Football Hall of Fame coach Roger Harring dies at 88

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Roger Harring, a College Football Hall of Fame coach who led Wisconsin-La Crosse to two NCAA Division III titles, has died. He was 88. An obituary on the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes website said Harring died Thursday at his home in La Crosse. Harring coached Wisconsin-La Crosse from 1969-99 and posted a 261-75-7 record. The Eagles won a total of three national championships during his tenure. They captured NAIA Division II crown in 1985 as well as NCAA Division III titles in 1992 and 1995.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content