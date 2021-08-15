Chisholm homers as Marlins beat reeling Cubs 4-1

AP National Sports

By RICK MENNING

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins handed the Chicago Cubs their 11th straight loss with a 4-1 victory. The game was tied at 1 before Chisholm connected against Alec Mills in the sixth inning. Chisholm also singled and scored on Aguilar’s 22nd homer in the seventh. Miami right-hander Elieser Hernandez permitted one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Chicago matched its longest slide of the season. It also dropped 11 straight from June 25 to July 6.