Vardy gives Leicester 1-0 win over Wolves in EPL opener

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Jamie Vardy scored the winner as Leicester followed up its Community Shield victory with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton in their Premier League opener. Vardy ran onto a cross from Ricardo Pereira in the 41st minute to flick a left-footed shot past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. Wolves, under new manager Bruno Lage, dominated the second half but couldn’t find an equalizer even with striker Raul Jimenez leading the attack on his first league appearance since fracturing his skull nine months ago.