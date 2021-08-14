Varane presented to Man Utd fans after joining from Madrid

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

France center back Raphael Varane finalized his move to Manchester United for a reported fee of about $56 million by signing a four-year contract. The 28-year-old defender joins from Real Madrid, where he spent 10 seasons in Madrid and helped the club win 18 trophies, including four Champions League titles. He also was a key member of the France team that won the 2018 World Cup. He had joined Real Madrid in 2011 from French club Lens. The deal comes almost two weeks after United signed Jadon Sancho, with the Premier League club paying Borussia Dortmund a fee of 85 million euros ($100 million) for the 21-year-old England winger.