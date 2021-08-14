Union Berlin draws 1-1 with Leverkusen in Bundesliga opener

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin have drawn 1-1 in their opening Bundesliga game while promoted teams Greuther Fürth and Bochum made losing starts to the league season. Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart team routed Fürth 5-1. Bochum had a player sent off in the fourth minute before losing 1-0 at Wolfsburg. Taiwo Awoniyi gave Union a seventh-minute lead but Leverkusen answered with a period of pressure and Moussa Diaby equalized in the 12th.