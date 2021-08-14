Spanish Vuelta: Defending champion Roglic wins opening stage

AP National Sports

BURGOS, Spain (AP) — Two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic has won the opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Roglic was fastest in the short first stage in Burgos. He finished the 7.1-kilometer (4.4-mile) time trial in 8 minutes, 32 seconds. Alex Aranburu was six seconds behind Roglic. Jan Tratnik was another two seconds back in third. Roglic had also opened with a win in the first stage in 2020 en route to his second consecutive Vuelta title. Sunday’s second stage will take riders through a flat 166-kilometer route that should favor the sprinters.