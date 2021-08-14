Fernandes scores 3, Pogba sets up 4 as Man U routs Leeds 5-1

AP National Sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick and Paul Pogba set up four goals as Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1 to make a statement about its Premier League title credentials. On a day when Jadon Sancho made his debut off the bench and Raphael Varane was presented as the club’s second big signing, a packed crowd at Old Trafford was treated to a midfield clinic by United’s two most high-profile players against a fierce local rival. Two of Fernandes’ goals were set up by Pogba, who also assisted Mason Greenwood and Fred for United’s others.