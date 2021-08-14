D-backs’ Gilbert has no-hitter through 8 in first MLB start

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert has thrown eight hitless innings in his first big league start against the San Diego Padres. Gilbert is trying to throw MLB’s eighth no-hitter of the season, which would match the record set in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed. The 27-year-old left-hander has thrown 91 pitches, striking out three and walking two. He got through the eighth on three pitches, including a flyout to the warning track by Austin Nola. Gilbert has given up multiple hard hit balls, including a line drive from Eric Hosmer straight up the middle that Gilbert was able to snag for the final out of the fifth.