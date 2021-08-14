Chelsea begins EPL title bid with 3-0 win over Palace

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea began its bid to follow up a Champions League title with another Premier League trophy by beating Crystal Palace 3-0. The result shows the size of the task facing newly hired manager Patrick Vieira at the visitors. Defenders Marcos Alonso and Trevoh Chalobah scored either side of a close-range strike by U.S. forward Christian Pulisic in a dominant display by Thomas Tuchel’s team. Chalobah got his first goal for Chelsea on his Premier League debut. The win came three days after Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal in a penalty shootout.