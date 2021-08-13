No. 1 pick Cunningham hits 7 3s to lead Pistons past Knicks

AP National Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cade Cunningham is making a strong first impression on the NBA. The No. 1 overall pick made 7 of 10 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists to help the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks 93-87 on Friday night in the Summer League. Cunningham was 8 of 14 overall from the field as the Pistons got their first win in Las Vegas. Led by Cunningham, the Pistons made 18 of 36 shots from 3-point range. Obi Toppin had 31 points for New York.