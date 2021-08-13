Indianapolis in action: IndyCar, NASCAR tripleheader weekend

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be the busiest track in motorsports this weekend. IndyCar drivers had qualifying Friday night and a race Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will qualify and race Saturday. Then NASCAR Cup Series has the speedway on Sunday. It is the first time that all three series will compete on the track’s 14-turn, 2.4-mile road course. It could become a preview of how America’s top racing leagues can work together in the future.