Enduring Anderson takes 5-62, India all out for 364 on Day 2

LONDON (AP) — Jimmy Anderson claimed another five-wicket haul as India was dismissed for 364 by England on Day 2 of the second test. The home team then reached tea on 23-0. The 39-year-old Anderson’s name will go up on the famous Honours Board at Lord’s for the seventh time after taking 5-62 at the home of cricket. India added just 88 runs to its overnight score of 276-3, losing four wickets before lunch and another three in the first hour of the second session. Anderson took two of those wickets after lunch by trapping Ishant Sharma lbw for 8 and removing Jasprit Bumrah for a duck.