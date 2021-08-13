Newcomer Brentford opens Premier League by beating Arsenal

AP National Sports

BRENTFORD, England (AP) — Brentford started its first topflight campaign since 1947 by stunning Arsenal 2-0 in the opening game of the Premier League season. Sergi Canos put Brentford ahead in the 22nd minute and Christian Noergaard headed in the second in the 73rd after Arsenal failed to deal with a long throw-in. The result handed the promoted club a perfect start in the Premier League in front of nearly 16,500 fans at the Community Stadium. Those fans finally had a chance to celebrate inside the stadium, which was opened last year amid the lockdown when no supporters were allowed into games.