Bauer’s administrative leave extended through Aug. 20

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended through Aug. 20 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. MLB and the union have agreed to several extensions. Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters this year. The pitcher’s agents have disputed the allegations.