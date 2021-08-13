American teen Scally makes Bundesliga debut vs. Bayern

AP National Sports

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — American teenager Joe Scally helped Borussia Mönchengladbach earn a 1-1 draw against defending champion Bayern Munich as he made his Bundesliga debut in the opening game of the season. The 18-year-old Scally put in another impressive performance to build on his growing reputation after making his debut for the senior team in the German Cup last weekend. Scally won 73% of his duels against Bayern’s players. He completed the game without committing a foul and was fouled himself twice. Gladbach coach Adi Hütter says Scally played “an absolute class game.”