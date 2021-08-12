Ohtani hurls 6 innings, doubles in Angels’ 6-3 win over Jays

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings of three-hit ball to win his third consecutive start, and he also doubled and scored an early run in the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Ohtani issued three walks for the first time since June and threw two wild pitches in his 17th mound start of the season, but the two-way superstar allowed just two runs and struck out six to keep his ERA at 2.93. José Berríos yielded six runs on eight hits for the Blue Jays while pitching into the fifth inning of his shortest start since mid-April with Minnesota.