Jets rookie WR Moore leaves practice with quad issue

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore has a quadriceps injury and is expected to have an MRI. Coach Robert Saleh depending on how the tests come back, Moore could miss the team’s preseason opener Saturday night against the Giants. Moore has been one of the standouts of training camp for the Jets, who drafted the former Mississippi star in the second round with the 34th overall pick. He went through 1-on-1 drills Thursday and then walked off the field with a trainer before heading inside for the day.