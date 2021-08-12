Deguara’s return boosts Packers’ diverse group of tight ends

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara says his long recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament took a toll on him mentally as well as physically. Now he’s back on the practice field and eager to showcase the versatility that helped him contribute immediately last year before injuries wrecked his rookie season. Deguara said he leaned on his faith, family and friends to help him. Deguara returned to practice last week but doesn’t know whether he will play in the Packers’ preseason opener Saturday against the Houston Texans. He tore the ACL in his left knee last October.