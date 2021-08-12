Baylor able to move forward with NCAA case finally resolved

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Dave Aranda became Baylor’s coach about 19 months ago knowing NCAA penalties were coming. It has been much longer for athletic director Mack Rhoades. The Bears can finally move forward now that the NCAA case against them has been resolved, and without major penalties. Rhoades says it’s good to have some closure and be able to look ahead. It took more than five years after the revelation of a sexual assault scandal at the school before they arrived. Baylor does have a four-year probation and some recruiting restrictions. The penalties could have been much worse.