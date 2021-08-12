AP source: Rebuilding Jags trade LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because neither side had formally finalized the deal. Schobert confirmed the trade to ESPN, though, saying “great place to play behind that D-line.” Compensation details were not immediately disclosed. The trade makes sense for both teams and puts Schobert back in the AFC North. He spent the first four years of his NFL career with Cleveland.